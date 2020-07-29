QEP Resources: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) moved lower by 5.32% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 50.00% year over year to ($0.06), which missed the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $120,600,000 declined by 59.28% year over year, which missed the estimate of $193,340,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $5.22

Company's 52-week low was at $0.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 77.48%

Company Description

QEP Resources Inc. is a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company that focuses on resources in the United States. QEP's reserves are located in two main areas: the Southern Region, primarily Texas; and the Northern Region, primarily North Dakota. The company sells its oil, condensate, and natural gas liquid (NGL) production to gas-marketing firms, crude-oil refiners, midstream service providers, and other companies. QEP also sells gas volumes to industrial users, utility companies, wholesale marketers, and local distributors.