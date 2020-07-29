Recap: Cognex Q2 Earnings

Shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) moved higher by 1.68% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 33.33% year over year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $169,097,000 declined by 15.05% year over year, which beat the estimate of $149,180,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q3 revenue expected between $200,000,000 and $220,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2403520/876C248D452C29F9857D7AF1140B12EB

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $66.62

Company's 52-week low was at $35.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.96%

Company Description

Cognex Corp provides machine vision products that help automate manufacturing processes. The firm's products include vision software, vision systems, vision sensors, and ID products. Vision software combines vision tools with a customer's own cameras and peripheral equipment and can help with several vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, and robotic guidance. Vision systems combine a camera, processor, and vision software into a single package. Vision sensors deliver simple, low-cost solutions for common vision applications, such as checking the size of parts. ID products read codes that have been applied to items during the manufacturing process. Cognex generates the largest proportion of its sales in the United States and Europe.