Recap: Lam Research Q4 Earnings

Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) rose 1.71% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 32.04% over the past year to $4.78, which beat the estimate of $4.04.

Revenue of $2,792,000,000 up by 18.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,680,000,000.

Guidance

Lam Research hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v8aa9heq

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $367.56

Company's 52-week low was at $181.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.44%

Company Description

Lam Research manufactures equipment used to fabricate semiconductors. The firm is focused on the etch, deposition, and clean markets, which are key steps in the semiconductor manufacturing process, especially for 3D NAND flash storage, advanced DRAM, and leading-edge logic/foundry chipmakers. Lam's flagship Kiyo, Vector, and Sabre products are sold in all major geographies to key customers such as Samsung Electronics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.