Qualcomm Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported third-quarter earnings of 86 cents per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 71 cents. Qualcomm reported sales at $4.89 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate $4.81 billion estimate.

Qualcomm sees fourth-quarter adjusted EPS at $1.05-$1.25 versus the $1.10 estimate and sales at $5.5-$6.3 billion versus the $5.78 billion estimate.

Qualcomm's stock was trading up 10% at $103.07 in Wednesday’s after-hours session.

The stock has a 52-week high of $96.17 and a 52-week low of $58.