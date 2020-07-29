Recap: BlackRock Capital Inv Q2 Earnings

Shares of BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) moved higher by 1.3% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 18.75% year over year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $17,503,000 decreased by 10.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $16,400,000.

Guidance

BlackRock Capital Inv hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $6.10

52-week low: $1.47

Price action over last quarter: down 11.74%

Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment management enterprise based in the United States. It carries out its operations with the aim of generating both income and capital appreciation for its investors through its senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans and equity securities. BlackRock also follows a policy of investing primarily in middle-market companies with adequate annual revenue and positive cash flows. Its investment portfolio includes companies predominantly in the finance sector. Other sectors investments comprise of chemicals, healthcare, consumer goods and retail.