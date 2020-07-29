Sanmina: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) moved higher by 2.46% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 4.88% over the past year to $0.86, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $1,655,000,000 declined by 18.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,560,000,000.

Guidance

Sanmina hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1085/35980

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $34.96

52-week low: $18.34

Price action over last quarter: down 3.90%

Company Profile

Sanmina Corp is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, and after-market services to original equipment manufacturers in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense and aerospace end markets. The company operates in two business segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions, which consists of printed circuit board assembly and represents a majority of the firm's revenue; and Components, Products, and Services, which includes interconnect systems and mechanical systems. The firm generates revenue primarily in the United States, China, and Mexico, but has a presence around the world.