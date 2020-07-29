Recap: NIC Q2 Earnings

Shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) moved higher by 1.78% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $93,589,000 higher by 2.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $91,950,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://streaming.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1344069&tp_key=f04ba342ce

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $25.94

52-week low: $15.49

Price action over last quarter: down 9.35%

Company Profile

NIC Inc is a leading provider of digital government services that help governments use technology to provide a higher level of service to businesses and citizens and increase efficiencies. The company has two operating channels: primary outsourced portal businesses and software and services businesses. In primary outsourced portal businesses, the company enter into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf, the software and services businesses provide software development and payment processing services, other than outsourced portal services, to state and local governments as well as federal agencies. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Outsourced Portals.