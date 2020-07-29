Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Barclays Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2020 11:00am   Comments
Share:
Why Barclays Is Trading Lower Today

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) shares are trading lower on Wednesday.

The company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS results and set aside £1.6 billion for loan loss provisions related to customers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Barclays is a universal bank headquartered in the UK. It operates via two principal segments; U.K. (38% of profit before tax) and International (62% of PBT). In its U.K. segment, the bank provides current accounts, mortgages, savings and investment management services, credit cards, and business banking services to retail clients and small and medium-size enterprises.

The international segment includes a corporate bank offering banking solutions to large corporates, a bulge-bracket global investment bank, and a credit card and payments business. In 2018, Barclays generated roughly 52% of its income from the U.K. and 34% from the US.

Barclays shares were trading down 5.63% at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.22 and a 52-week low of $3.41.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BCS)

Apple Device Management Software Maker Jamf Raises IPO Hopes To $368M
Norwegian Announces Pricing Of Its $250M Public Offering
Apple Device Management Software Maker Jamf Plans To Raise Up To $304M In IPO
Shopify Rival BigCommerce Files For IPO
11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
13 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com