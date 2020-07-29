How Will QQQ, AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL, SHOP, AMD Options Be Affected By This Week's Earnings?
- VIX closed Friday at 25.80, up slightly on the week.
- This week’s expected move in SPY: +/- 1.6%
- Last week’s actual move SPY: -1.0%
- Earnings of note this week from Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Shopify, Facebook, Starbucks, AMD and more.
ETFs
One month expected move charts with this Friday's bullish and bearish consensus highlighted, via Options AI technology:
This week's expected move SPY:
This week's expected move in QQQ:
Earnings of Note
One month expected move charts with this Friday's bullish/bearish consensus highlighted, via Options AI technology. Most recent earnings move (the following trading day) listed.
Monday 4:05pm | FFIV +/-4.7% | Last earnings +6.6% day after
Tuesday 6:00am | MCD +/-2.8% | Last earnings -0.1% day after
Tuesday 6:45am | PFE +/-3.8% | Last earnings -1.1% day after
Tuesday 4:00pm | FEYE +/-7.1% | Last earnings -3.3% day after
Tuesday 4:00pm | AMGN +/-2.7% | Last earnings -3.4% day after
Tuesday 4:05pm | SBUX +/-3.6% | Last earnings -2.3% day after
Tuesday 4:25pm | AMD +/-8.6% | Last earnings -3.3% day after
Wednesday 6:00am | SPOT +/-7.3% | Last earnings +11.4% day after
Wednesday 7:00am | SHOP +/-7.9% | Last earnings +6.9% day after
Wednesday 7:30am | BA +/-6.2% | Last earnings +5.8% day after
Thursday 5:25am | AZN +/-3.5% | Last earnings -0.5% day after
Thursday 4:00pm | GOOGL +/-4.6% | Last earnings +8.9% day after
Thursday 4:00pm | AMZN +/-6.1% | Last earnings -7.6% day after
Thursday 4:05pm | FB +/-5.6% | Last earnings +5.4% day after
Thursday 4:30pm | AAPL +/-4.3% | Last earnings -1.6% day after
Friday 7:35am | XOM +/-3.6% | Last earnings -7.2% day after
