Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Will QQQ, AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL, SHOP, AMD Options Be Affected By This Week's Earnings?
Luke Jacobi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2020 1:59pm   Comments
Share:
How Will QQQ, AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL, SHOP, AMD Options Be Affected By This Week's Earnings?
  • VIX closed Friday at 25.80, up slightly on the week.
  • This week’s expected move in SPY: +/- 1.6%
  • Last week’s actual move SPY: -1.0%
  • Earnings of note this week from Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Shopify, Facebook, Starbucks, AMD and more.

ETFs

One month expected move charts with this Friday's bullish and bearish consensus highlighted, via Options AI technology:

This week's expected move SPY:

screen-shot-2020-07-27-at-8.15.54-am.png

This week's expected move in QQQ:

screen-shot-2020-07-27-at-8.17.29-am.png

Earnings of Note

One month expected move charts with this Friday's bullish/bearish consensus highlighted, via Options AI technology. Most recent earnings move (the following trading day) listed.

Monday 4:05pm | FFIV +/-4.7% | Last earnings +6.6% day afterscreen-shot-2020-07-27-at-8.20.55-am.png

Tuesday 6:00am | MCD +/-2.8% | Last earnings -0.1% day after

screen-shot-2020-07-27-at-8.27.08-am.png

Tuesday 6:45am | PFE +/-3.8% | Last earnings -1.1% day after

screen-shot-2020-07-27-at-8.22.46-am.png

Tuesday 4:00pm | FEYE +/-7.1% | Last earnings -3.3% day after

screen-shot-2020-07-27-at-9.04.09-am.png

Tuesday 4:00pm | AMGN +/-2.7% | Last earnings -3.4% day after

screen-shot-2020-07-27-at-8.52.56-am.png

Tuesday 4:05pm | SBUX +/-3.6% | Last earnings -2.3% day after

screen-shot-2020-07-27-at-9.02.11-am.png

Tuesday 4:25pm | AMD +/-8.6% | Last earnings -3.3% day after

screen-shot-2020-07-27-at-8.57.04-am.png

Wednesday 6:00am | SPOT +/-7.3% | Last earnings +11.4% day after

screen-shot-2020-07-27-at-9.24.34-am.png

Wednesday 7:00am | SHOP +/-7.9% | Last earnings +6.9% day after

screen-shot-2020-07-27-at-9.20.17-am.png

Wednesday 7:30am | BA +/-6.2% | Last earnings +5.8% day afterscreen-shot-2020-07-27-at-9.17.22-am.png

Thursday 5:25am | AZN +/-3.5% | Last earnings -0.5% day after

screen-shot-2020-07-27-at-9.30.18-am.png

Thursday 4:00pm | GOOGL +/-4.6% | Last earnings +8.9% day after

screen-shot-2020-07-27-at-9.38.04-am.png

Thursday 4:00pm | AMZN +/-6.1% | Last earnings -7.6% day after

screen-shot-2020-07-27-at-9.32.32-am_0.png

Thursday 4:05pm | FB +/-5.6% | Last earnings +5.4% day after

screen-shot-2020-07-27-at-9.28.18-am.png

Thursday 4:30pm | AAPL +/-4.3% | Last earnings -1.6% day after

screen-shot-2020-07-27-at-9.34.33-am.png

Friday 7:35am | XOM +/-3.6% | Last earnings -7.2% day after

screen-shot-2020-07-27-at-9.40.04-am.png

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QQQ)

Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
'Make Or Break': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
Mike Khouw's QQQ Hedge
How Market Fragmentation Hurts The Retail Trader
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Options Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com