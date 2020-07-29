Southern Earnings Preview

On Thursday, July 30, Southern (NYSE: SO) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Southern analysts model for earnings of $0.67 per share on sales of $4.91 billion. In the same quarter last year, Southern reported EPS of $0.800 on revenue of $5.10 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 16.25%. Revenue would be down 9.91% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.27 1.15 0.73 EPS Actual 0.78 0.27 1.34 0.80 Revenue Estimate 5.45 B 5.29 B 6.17 B 5.14 B Revenue Actual 5.02 B 4.91 B 6.00 B 5.10 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Southern were trading at $55.29 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Southern is scheduled to hold the call at 13:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.southerncompany.com%2Finformation-for-investors%2Finvestor-information%2Fwebcasts-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2374594&sessionid=1&key=CCD6DB4CB60C0B7B79900DFD530812A5®Tag=&sourcepage=register