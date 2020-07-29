Earnings Preview for Textron

On Thursday, July 30, Textron (NYSE: TXT) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Textron management projections, analysts predict EPS of $-0.07 on revenue of $2.34 billion. Textron EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.930. Sales were $3.23 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 21.21% in sales from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.47 1.05 0.85 0.86 EPS Actual 0.35 1.11 0.95 0.93 Revenue Estimate 2.97 B 3.96 B 3.32 B 3.44 B Revenue Actual 2.78 B 4.04 B 3.26 B 3.23 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Textron were trading at $34.2 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Textron is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.textron.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2386583&sessionid=1&key=A18121D7901018EC7B2335355036AB2C®Tag=&sourcepage=register