A Preview Of Xylem's Earnings

On Thursday, July 30, Xylem (NYSE: XYL) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Xylem reporting earnings of $0.25 per share on sales of $1.09 billion. In the same quarter last year, Xylem posted EPS of $0.790 on sales of $1.34 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 68.35%. Revenue would have fallen 5.22% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.89 0.82 0.79 EPS Actual 0.23 0.89 0.82 0.79 Revenue Estimate 1.15 B 1.38 B 1.33 B 1.35 B Revenue Actual 1.12 B 1.37 B 1.30 B 1.34 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem were trading at $74.37 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.57%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Xylem is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/htk5q8ku