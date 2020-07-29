CNX Midstream Partners Earnings Preview

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 30. Here is Benzinga's look at CNX Midstream Partners's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see CNX Midstream Partners reporting earnings of $0.35 per share on sales of $64.50 million. CNX Midstream Partners EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.630. Revenue was $78.10 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 44.44% decrease for the company. Sales would have fallen 28.09% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.53 0.50 0.49 EPS Actual 0.49 0.76 0.58 0.63 Revenue Estimate 89.70 M 73.95 M 73.30 M 71.60 M Revenue Actual 80.20 M 81.50 M 73.98 M 78.10 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CNX Midstream Partners is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cnxm/mediaframe/39254/indexr.html