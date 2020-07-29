Earnings Preview: argenx

On Thursday, July 30, argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for argenx is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

argenx EPS will likely be near $-2.7 while revenue will be around $22.22 million, according to analysts. argenx's loss in the same period a year ago was $-1.120 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $7.83 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 141.07%. Revenue would be up 29.94% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -1.56 -1.10 -1.34 -0.91 EPS Actual -2.06 -2.63 -0.72 -1.12 Revenue Estimate 17.10 M 21.84 M 17.30 M 17.47 M Revenue Actual 21.15 M 19.45 M 9.52 M 7.83 M

Stock Performance

Shares of argenx were trading at $253.23 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 75.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. argenx is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wc62shzr