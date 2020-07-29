Electronic Arts's Earnings: A Preview

On Thursday, July 30, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Electronic Arts analysts model for earnings of $0.76 per share on sales of $1.04 billion. In the same quarter last year, Electronic Arts reported EPS of $0.250 on revenue of $743.00 million. If the company were to report in-line earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 204.0%. Revenue would be have grown 12.61% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Electronic Arts's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 0.98 2.50 0.85 0.01 EPS Actual 1.08 2.52 0.97 0.25 Revenue Estimate 1.19 B 1.96 B 1.25 B 719.16 M Revenue Actual 1.39 B 1.59 B 1.28 B 743.00 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts were trading at $134.78 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Electronic Arts is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.ea.com%2Fhome%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2160017&sessionid=1&key=EC63786D0B8BF402C842AF808054CB55®Tag=&sourcepage=register