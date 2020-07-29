Market Overview

Gilead Sciences's Earnings Outlook

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2020 1:42pm   Comments
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 30. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Gilead Sciences's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Gilead Sciences reporting earnings of $1.51 per share. In the same quarter last year, Gilead Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.820 on sales of $5.68 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 17.03% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 100.0% from the year-ago period. Gilead Sciences's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate 1.57 1.67 1.74 1.72
EPS Actual 1.68 1.30 1.75 1.82
Revenue Estimate 5.45 B 5.71 B 5.61 B 5.51 B
Revenue Actual 5.55 B 5.88 B 5.60 B 5.68 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences were trading at $73.73 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Gilead Sciences is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x379s5ga

 

