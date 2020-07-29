Recap: United Microelectronics Q2 Earnings

Shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) rose 9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 275.00% year over year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $1,498,000,000 up by 29.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,460,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

United Microelectronics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2020

Time: 05:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pdpnuoay

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $4.10

Company's 52-week low was at $1.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 56.45%

Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp is a Taiwan-based, the world's second- largest foundry in terms of market share, went public as an American depositary receipt in the United States in 2000. The firm manufactures semiconductors for chipmakers such as AMD and Xilinx. However, the company has consistently lagged Taiwan Semiconductor in terms of market share and operating efficiency. UMC also holds several types of investments in other tech firms, which have provided it with incremental income in recent years.