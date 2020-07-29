Market Overview

Owens-Corning: Q2 Earnings Insights

July 29, 2020
Shares of Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) rose 3.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 32.82% year over year to $0.88, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $1,625,000,000 declined by 15.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,520,000,000.

Guidance

Owens-Corning hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/oc200729.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $68.72

52-week low: $28.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 41.26%

Company Overview

Owens Corning is a leading manufacturer of glass fiber utilized in composites and building materials. The Ohio-based company operates three reporting segments: composites, insulation, and roofing; each segment accounts for about one third of Owens Corning's consolidated sales. The company's end-market exposure breaks down as follows: 34% U.S. repair and remodel, 13% U.S. new residential construction, 19% U.S. commercial and industrial, and 34% international. Owens Corning emerged from asbestos-liability-related bankruptcy in 2006.

 

