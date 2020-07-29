Bunge: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) moved higher by 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 379.01% year over year to $3.88, which may not compare to the estimate of $1.32.
Revenue of $9,462,000,000 decreased by 6.28% year over year, which missed the estimate of $9,700,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Bunge hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 29, 2020
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/bg/mediaframe/39505/indexr.html
Technicals
52-week high: $59.65
Company's 52-week low was at $29.00
Price action over last quarter: Up 22.77%
Company Overview
Founded in 1818, Bunge is a global agribusiness and food company with operations along the farm-to-consumer food chain. The agribusiness segment generates roughly two thirds of profits and includes the largest oilseed processing capacity globally. The company is a leading oilseed processor and seller of packaged vegetable oils and other food and ingredients products.