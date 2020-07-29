Recap: Santander Consumer USA Q2 Earnings

Shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 128.57% over the past year to ($0.30), which may not compare to the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $1,977,000,000 up by 1.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,970,000,000.

Guidance

Santander Consumer USA hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.santanderconsumerusa.com%2Fhome%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2402826&sessionid=1&key=9694BD4C848463313486739B0FBB300A®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $27.75

Company's 52-week low was at $9.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.98%

Company Description

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is a US-based consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third-party servicing. Its core business is the indirect origination of retail installment contracts, principally through manufacturer-franchised dealers in connection with their sale of new and used vehicles to retail consumers. The company operates its business in one reportable segment i.e. Consumer Finance which includes vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, RVs, and marine vehicles. It also includes personal loan and point-of-sale financing operations. The company's revenue consists of lease payment received, installments and other income.