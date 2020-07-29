Prosperity Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 8.47% over the past year to $1.28, which beat the estimate of $1.15.

Revenue of $284,630,000 higher by 54.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $280,560,000.

Outlook

Prosperity Bancshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2020

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1071/35642

Price Action

52-week high: $75.22

52-week low: $42.02

Price action over last quarter: down 7.38%

Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares Inc follows a community bank model and provides multiple services to individuals and small to midsize businesses. It operates more than 200 branches in Texas, most of them around the Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, and Austin metropolitan areas. Its $5 billion loans are heavily weighted toward real estate, with commercial mortgages, consumer mortgages, and construction loans constituting roughly 40%, 25%, and 10% of its portfolio, respectively.