Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Prosperity Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2020 7:28am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 8.47% over the past year to $1.28, which beat the estimate of $1.15.

Revenue of $284,630,000 higher by 54.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $280,560,000.

Outlook

Prosperity Bancshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2020

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1071/35642

Price Action

52-week high: $75.22

52-week low: $42.02

Price action over last quarter: down 7.38%

Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares Inc follows a community bank model and provides multiple services to individuals and small to midsize businesses. It operates more than 200 branches in Texas, most of them around the Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, and Austin metropolitan areas. Its $5 billion loans are heavily weighted toward real estate, with commercial mortgages, consumer mortgages, and construction loans constituting roughly 40%, 25%, and 10% of its portfolio, respectively.

 

Related Articles (PB)

Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Analyst Says Fed's Stress Test Measures An 'Earnings Issue'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com