Recap: Euronet Worldwide Q2 Earnings

Shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 97.63% year over year to $0.04, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.38).

Revenue of $527,800,000 declined by 23.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $482,810,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Euronet Worldwide hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o5itk3xj

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $167.64

52-week low: $61.27

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.23%

Company Overview

Euronet Worldwide is a provider of electronic financial transaction solutions. The company operates an independent network of ATMs in Europe, along with a network for prepaid products such as mobile top-ups, and processes point-of-sale transactions. Euronet Worldwide also offers global money transfers, payment services and software, and banking services, credit and debit card outsourcing services, and card issuing and merchant acquiring services. The largest segment by operating income, electronical financial transaction processing, primarily generates revenue from monthly ATM management fees and currency conversion transactions. The largest country by revenue is the United States of America.