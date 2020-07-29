Recap: SiteOne Landscape Supply Q2 Earnings

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 20.39% year over year to $1.83, which beat the estimate of $1.44.

Revenue of $817,700,000 rose by 8.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $744,280,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/site/mediaframe/39886/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $125.73

Company's 52-week low was at $53.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.79%

Company Overview

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is one of the largest suppliers of tools and equipment. The company serves various businesses which include wholesale irrigation, outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, grass seeds, and fertilizers, turf protection products, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals mainly in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes irrigation supplies, fertilizer and herbicides, landscape accessories, nursery goods, natural stones and blocks, outdoor lighting and ice melt products and other products.