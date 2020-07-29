Market Overview

Recap: United Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2020 7:23am   Comments
Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1.38% over the past year to $3.68, which beat the estimate of $2.80.

Revenue of $362,000,000 decreased by 3.10% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $338,470,000.

Outlook

United Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

United Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.unither.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2F&eventid=2402476&sessionid=1&key=A439DDEB435228DA5F67227C724ED2D3&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $127.79

Company's 52-week low was at $75.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.29%

Company Overview

United Therapeutics specializes in drug development for pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare and progressive disease marked by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. The company's therapies for pulmonary arterial hypertension largely focus on the prostacyclin pathway, and many of its treatments are based on the same molecule, treprostinil. Nearly all of its sales are generated within the United States. United also markets a pediatric oncology drug, but its focus largely remains in pulmonary hypertension.

 

