Recap: Littelfuse Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2020 7:21am   Comments
Shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 62.83% over the past year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $307,337,000 declined by 22.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $275,640,000.

Outlook

Q3 revenue expected to be between $344,217,000 and $353,438,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g4jgmdak

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $196.00

52-week low: $103.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.50%

Company Overview

Littelfuse is a designer and manufacturer of sensors, power control solutions, and circuit protection products for the industrial, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. The firm acquired IXYS Corporation in 2018 for $856 million and complemented its position in the power semiconductor market with products that serve the medium and high-power applications in addition to Littelfuse's existing strength in the low-power market.

 

