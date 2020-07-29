Recap: Janus Henderson Q2 Earnings

Shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 9.84% year over year to $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $518,000,000 decreased by 3.34% year over year, which beat the estimate of $490,180,000.

Guidance

Janus Henderson hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.janushenderson.com/Event

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $27.50

Company's 52-week low was at $11.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.66%

Company Description

Janus Henderson Group provides investment management services to retail intermediary (46% of managed assets), self-directed (19%) and institutional (35%) clients under the Janus Henderson, Perkins and Intech banners. At the end of March 2020, fundamental equities (51%), quantitative equities (12%), fixed-income (22%), multi-asset (12%) and alternative (3%) investment platforms constituted the company's USD 294.4 billion in assets under management. Janus Henderson sources 55% of its managed assets from clients in North America, with customers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America (31%) and the Asia-Pacific region (14%) accounting for the remainder. Headquartered in London, JHG is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Australian Stock Exchange.