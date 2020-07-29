Recap: ICL Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 50.00% over the past year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $1,203,000,000 declined by 15.58% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,260,000,000.

Outlook

ICL Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

ICL Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://icl-meet.webex.com/mw3300/mywebex/default.do?nomenu=true&siteurl=icl-meet&service=6&rnd=0.7433795062986391&main_url=https%3A%2F%2Ficl-meet.webex.com%2Fec3300%2Feventcenter%2Fevent%2FeventAction.do%3FtheAction%3Ddetail%26%26%26EMK%3D4832534b000000044a875b0b287f2554e3e960f1bf99b5a7026401124960c911cb7ee04d30037478%26siteurl%3Dicl-meet%26confViewID%3D164652056599075923%26encryptTicket%3DSDJTSwAAAAR-44E8Al3Gne6L2Fi64jGglF0s6xfuxJ_A4mItwnd1CA2%26

Technicals

52-week high: $5.50

52-week low: $2.68

Price action over last quarter: down 2.79%

Company Overview

ICL Group Ltd is a manufacturer of products based on minerals. The firm is focused primarily on three markets namely agriculture, food, and engineered materials. The company mines and manufactures potash and phosphates used as ingredients in fertilizers and serves as a component in the pharmaceutical and food additives industries. It is also engaged in industrial additives and materials, including flame retardants, phosphate salts, and specialty phosphate blends, purified phosphoric acid, and electronic-grade specialty phosphoric acids.