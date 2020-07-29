Strategic Education: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 29.56% year over year to $2.06, which beat the estimate of $1.69.

Revenue of $255,831,000 up by 4.37% year over year, which beat the estimate of $246,540,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/emr922tb

Technicals

52-week high: $188.66

52-week low: $108.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.74%

Company Description

Strategic Education Inc is engaged in providing educational services. It offers flexible and affordable associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs. Strategic Education provides courses in the eastern United States. The group operates through segments namely: Strayer University Segment, Capella University Segment, Non-Degree Programs Segment.