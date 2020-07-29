Recap: RPC Q2 Earnings

Shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 433.33% year over year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $89,300,000 declined by 75.09% year over year, which missed the estimate of $102,090,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

RPC hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2020

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.rpc.net/Investor_Relations

Price Action

52-week high: $6.92

52-week low: $1.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.97%

Company Overview

RPC provides pressure pumping, coiled tubing, downhole tools, snubbing, nitrogen, rentals, and other oilfield products and services chiefly to U.S. onshore customers. The company's flagship subsidiary, Cudd Energy Services, has a strong reputation throughout the industry and was originally founded in 1977.