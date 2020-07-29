Recap: Tupperware Brands Q2 Earnings

Shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) rose 6.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 14.29% year over year to $0.84, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $397,400,000 declined by 16.39% year over year, which beat the estimate of $316,200,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/neb87ex5

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $16.94

52-week low: $1.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 199.38%

Company Description

Tupperware Brands Corp manufactures and sells a variety of kitchen, home storage, and beauty products. The firm sells food preparation, storage, and serving products as well as cookware and microfiber textiles under the Tupperware brand name. The company also sells beauty products that include skin and hair care products, cosmetics, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products. The company's products are sold through the direct-to-consumer channel via an independent sales force outside of traditional retail store locations. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on geography Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and South America. More revenue comes from the Asia-Pacific region than any other geographic region.