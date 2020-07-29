Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Blue Apron: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2020 7:06am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) moved higher by 6.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 113.56% year over year to $0.08, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.45).

Revenue of $131,040,000 higher by 9.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $130,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/aprn/mediaframe/38929/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $28.84

Company's 52-week low was at $2.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 87.52%

Company Overview

Blue Apron Holdings Inc is a United States-based company involved in discovering new recipes, ingredients, and cooking techniques to prepare meals which are sent along with fresh, seasonal ingredients, directly to customers. The company offers its customers two flexible plans, 2?Serving Plan and 4-Serving Plan. Its recipes are accompanied by printed and digital content, including how-to-cook instructions and the stories of its suppliers and specialty ingredients. The company also sells wine, cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items.

 

Related Articles (APRN)

42 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com