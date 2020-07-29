Blue Apron: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) moved higher by 6.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 113.56% year over year to $0.08, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.45).

Revenue of $131,040,000 higher by 9.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $130,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/aprn/mediaframe/38929/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $28.84

Company's 52-week low was at $2.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 87.52%

Company Overview

Blue Apron Holdings Inc is a United States-based company involved in discovering new recipes, ingredients, and cooking techniques to prepare meals which are sent along with fresh, seasonal ingredients, directly to customers. The company offers its customers two flexible plans, 2?Serving Plan and 4-Serving Plan. Its recipes are accompanied by printed and digital content, including how-to-cook instructions and the stories of its suppliers and specialty ingredients. The company also sells wine, cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items.