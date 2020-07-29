Civeo: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) moved higher by 21% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.00% year over year to ($0.00), which beat the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $114,702,000 decreased by 6.10% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $89,200,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $476,000,000 and $486,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c4kqodui

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $1.71

Company's 52-week low was at $0.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.11%

Company Description

Civeo Corp provides long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services, especially to the natural resource industry. It also provides catering and food services, housekeeping, laundry, facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications and personnel logistics at the sites where it provides accommodation. It organizes its business under segments based on the nature of its geographical spread which includes Canada where it generates most of its from revenues, Australia and the United States.