8 Stocks To Watch For July 29, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to report a quarterly loss at $2.54 per share on revenue of $13.16 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares fell 0.1% to $170.70 in after-hours trading.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its earnings guidance for FY20. Starbucks shares surged 5.7% to $78.88 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) to have earned $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion for the latest quarter. QUALCOMM will release earnings after the markets close. QUALCOMM shares gained 1% to $92.40 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $1.77 per share on revenue of $17.31 billion. GM shares gained 0.6% to $26.48 in after-hours trading.
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Seagate shares dropped 8.4% to $44.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to report a quarterly loss of $0.1 per share on revenue of $17.12 billion before the opening bell. GE shares slipped 0.2% to $6.88 in after-hours trading.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the third quarter. AMD shares jumped 10.3% to $74.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $4.99 billion. Paypal shares rose 0.6% to $177.27 in after-hours trading.
