8 Stocks To Watch For July 29, 2020

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its earnings guidance for FY20. Starbucks shares surged 5.7% to $78.88 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) to have earned $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion for the latest quarter. QUALCOMM will release earnings after the markets close. QUALCOMM shares gained 1% to $92.40 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: QCOM) to have earned $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion for the latest quarter. QUALCOMM will release earnings after the markets close. QUALCOMM shares gained 1% to $92.40 in after-hours trading. Before the markets open, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $1.77 per share on revenue of $17.31 billion. GM shares gained 0.6% to $26.48 in after-hours trading.

