Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• General Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:GD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $8.96 billion.

• Boeing Inc. (NYSE:BA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.56 per share on revenue of $13.40 billion.

• General Electric Inc. (NYSE:GE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $17.15 billion.

• CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• General Motors Inc. (NYSE:GM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.77 per share on revenue of $17.34 billion.

• Aaron's Inc. (NYSE:AAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $974.72 million.

• Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• AerCap Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Blue Apron Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:APRN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $130.00 million.

• ArcBest Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $641.55 million.

• Brink's Inc. (NYSE:BCO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $726.26 million.

• Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $409.85 million.

• Bunge Inc. (NYSE:BG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $9.69 billion.

• BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $215.68 million.

• Boston Scientific Inc. (NYSE:BSX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $97.46 million.

• Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $48.78 million.

• The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $212.84 million.

• Central Pacific Financial Inc. (NYSE:CPF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $49.28 million.

• Criteo Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $154.71 million.

• Civeo Inc. (NYSE:CVEO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $89.20 million.

• Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.98 per share on revenue of $96.11 million.

• Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $149.61 million.

• Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $8.68 billion.

• Enterprise Prods Partners Inc. (NYSE:EPD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $7.47 billion.

• Eaton Corp Inc. (NYSE:ETN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.

• Entergy Inc. (NYSE:ETR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.

• Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $290.03 million.

• Federal Signal Inc. (NYSE:FSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $264.33 million.

• Garmin Inc. (NASDAQ:GRMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $658.82 million.

• Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $116.92 million.

• Hess Inc. (NYSE:HES) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Hess Midstream Inc. (NYSE:HESM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $266.86 million.

• ICL Group Inc. (NYSE:ICL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Interpublic Gr of Cos Inc. (NYSE:IPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Kao Inc. (OTC:KAOOY) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $275.64 million.

• LivaNova Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $169.73 million.

• LINE Inc. (NYSE:LN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Mastech Digital, Inc Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:MHH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $46.15 million.

• M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $597.88 million.

• Marine Prods Inc. (NYSE:MPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $31.73 million.

• Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $467.84 million.

• Navios Maritime Partners Inc. (NYSE:NMM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Norfolk Southern Inc. (NYSE:NSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

• Owens-Corning Inc. (NYSE:OC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $280.56 million.

• Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Radware Inc. (NASDAQ:RDWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $57.89 million.

• Dr Reddy's Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:RDY) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $102.09 million.

• Riocan REIT Inc. (OTC:RIOCF) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $528.73 million.

• Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $414.87 million.

• Santander Consumer USA Inc. (NYSE:SC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Stifel Financial Inc. (NYSE:SF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $817.50 million.

• Superior Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $104.13 million.

• Steven Madden Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $184.93 million.

• Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $505.08 million.

• Silicom Inc. (NASDAQ:SILC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $22.07 million.

• SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $744.28 million.

• Six Flags Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SIX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.97 per share on revenue of $60.53 million.

• Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $199.58 million.

• The Scotts Miracle Gro Inc. (NYSE:SMG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.37 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $228.74 million.

• Sanofi Inc. (NASDAQ:SNY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $246.54 million.

• TE Connectivity Inc. (NYSE:TEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• Tower Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:TSEM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $310.01 million.

• United Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UTHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $338.47 million.

• Telefonica Brasil Inc. (NYSE:VIV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $62.23 million.

• Dynex Cap Inc. (NYSE:DX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $12.47 million.

• Alkermes Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Axalta Coating Sys Inc. (NYSE:AXTA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $627.08 million.

• Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.• GlaxoSmithKline Inc. (NYSE:GSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $9.76 billion.

• Industrial Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:ILPT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $62.94 million.

• Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $244.99 million.

• New York Community Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $261.84 million.

• Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $3.80 billion.

• Spotify Technology Inc. (NYSE:SPOT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Trane Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.

• Tupperware Brands Inc. (NYSE:TUP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $316.20 million.

• Universal Stainless Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $47.89 million.

• Wabash National Inc. (NYSE:WNC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $303.25 million.

• Magellan Health Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $8.87 per share on revenue of $29.33 billion.

• Barclays Inc. (NYSE:BCS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Banco Santander Inc. (NYSE:BSBR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.

• United Microelectronics Inc. (NYSE:UMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Janus Henderson Gr Inc. (NYSE:JHG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $490.18 million.

• Cameco Inc. (NYSE:CCJ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $252.94 million.

• Smith & Nephew Inc. (NYSE:SNN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $482.81 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Archer-Daniels Midland Inc. (NYSE:ADM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $16.00 billion.

• PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $4.95 billion.

• Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion.

• ATN International Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $108.01 million.

• Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $178.19 million.

• Lam Research Inc. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.04 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.

• ASGN Inc. (NYSE:ASGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $898.89 million.

• Arch Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ACGL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Aegion Inc. (NASDAQ:AEGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $240.25 million.

• Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $167.43 million.

• Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.60 per share on revenue of $82.00 million.

• Albany International Inc. (NYSE:AIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $218.08 million.

• Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $273.48 million.

• Allegiant Travel Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $5.49 per share on revenue of $104.39 million.

• Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.44 per share on revenue of $6.94 million.

• Altabancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $26.71 million.

• Altus Midstream Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $27.67 million.

• Antero Midstream Inc. (NYSE:AM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $215.08 million.

• Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• Apache Inc. (NASDAQ:APA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.98 per share on revenue of $729.65 million.

• Antero Resources Inc. (NYSE:AR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $934.25 million.

• AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $592.97 million.

• Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $133.62 million.

• Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE:BHE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BlackRock Capital Inv Inc. (NASDAQ:BKCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $16.40 million.

• Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $217.74 million.

• Banco Santander Mexico Inc. (NYSE:BSMX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Baytex Energy Inc. (NYSE:BTE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $190.51 million.

• Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:CAKE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.09 per share on revenue of $304.23 million.

• Companhia Brasileira Inc. (NYSE:CBD) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Crown Castle Intl Inc. (NYSE:CCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $152.14 million.

• Cerner Inc. (NASDAQ:CERN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Cognex Inc. (NASDAQ:CGNX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $149.18 million.

• Churchill Downs Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $119.95 million.

• Chemed Inc. (NYSE:CHE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $522.89 million.

• Capstead Mortgage Inc. (NYSE:CMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $46.71 million.

• Cimpress Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.24 per share on revenue of $420.70 million.

• Conmed Inc. (NYSE:CNMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.98 per share on revenue of $124.92 million.

• Compass Diversified Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:CODI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $281.30 million.

• CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $251.94 million.

• CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:CTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $13.59 million.

• Cognizant Tech Solns Inc. (NASDAQ:CTSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion.

• Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $788.65 million.

• Digimarc Inc. (NASDAQ:DMRC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $6.24 million.

• Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $202.68 million.

• Duke Realty Inc. (NYSE:DRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $221.72 million.

• NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $91.95 million.

• Equity Commonwealth Inc. (NYSE:EQC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $18.69 million.

• Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $151.42 million.

• Evans Bancorp, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:EVBN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $18.95 million.

• Fortune Brands Home Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Four Corners Property Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $39.64 million.

• Fair Isaac Inc. (NYSE:FICO) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $33.73 million.

• TechnipFMC Inc. (NYSE:FTI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• Gladstone Cap Inc. (NASDAQ:GLAD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $11.82 million.

• Genworth Finl Inc. (NYSE:GNW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $53.15 million.

• Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $607.71 million.

• At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $359.32 million.

• Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $189.34 million.

• Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $159.67 million.

• Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $51.86 million.

• Jakks Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $4.06 per share on revenue of $79.50 million.

• James River Gr Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:JRVR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $182.93 million.

• Kinross Gold Inc. (NYSE:KGC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• Kulicke & Soffa Indus Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $147.92 million.

• Knowles Inc. (NYSE:KN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $146.61 million.

• Kraton Inc. (NYSE:KRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $354.71 million.

• Kilroy Realty Inc. (NYSE:KRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $222.18 million.

• Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $91.44 million.

• Mid-America Apartment Inc. (NYSE:MAA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $413.28 million.

• Mantech Intl Inc. (NASDAQ:MANT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $569.69 million.

• Moelis & Co Inc. (NYSE:MC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $144.25 million.

• Methanex Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.96 per share on revenue of $487.89 million.

• McGrath RentCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $113.50 million.

• MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $491.88 million.

• Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $192.67 million.

• MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $49.99 million.

• Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• MSA Safety Inc. (NYSE:MSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $314.23 million.

• MACOM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $131.26 million.

• MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $497.68 million.

• Northeast Bank Inc. (NASDAQ:NBN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NewMarket Inc. (NYSE:NEU) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ingevity Inc. (NYSE:NGVT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $256.30 million.

• Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $638.85 million.

• North American Inc. (NYSE:NOA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $54.97 million.

• Sunnova Energy Intl Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• OncoCyte Corporation Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:OCX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

• Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $453.65 million.

• Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $154.42 million.

• O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.91 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Orion Gr Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:ORN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Piedmont Office Realty Inc. (NYSE:PDM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $141.76 million.

• Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $184.27 million.

• Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $26.80 million.

• Pilgrims Pride Inc. (NASDAQ:PPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.

• Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $88.24 million.

• PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $334.08 million.

• QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $193.34 million.

• Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $730.17 million.

• Sturm Ruger & Co Inc. (NYSE:RGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $167.06 million.

• Transocean Inc. (NYSE:RIG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $773.88 million.

• Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• Retail Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:ROIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $68.34 million.

• Ryerson Holding Inc. (NYSE:RYI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $745.40 million.

• Sanmina Inc. (NASDAQ:SANM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Service Corp Intl Inc. (NYSE:SCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $708.31 million.

• Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $675.03 million.

• Silicon Motion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SIMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $137.00 million.

• Skyline Champion Inc. (NYSE:SKY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $247.91 million.

• South Plains Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $47.50 million.

• Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ServiceSource Intl Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $101.98 million.

• Taro Pharmaceutical Indus Inc. (NYSE:TARO) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $220.53 million.

• Tutor Perini Inc. (NYSE:TPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Tronox Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TROX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $593.71 million.

• TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $32.44 million.

• Trinseo Inc. (NYSE:TSE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Tim Participacoes Inc. (NYSE:TSU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $764.54 million.

• Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $555.94 million.

• TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $536.92 million.

• Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $278.59 million.

• Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $309.94 million.

• United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Universal Insurance Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:UVE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $249.16 million.

• Marriott Vacations Inc. (NYSE:VAC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.19 per share on revenue of $405.40 million.

• Vale Inc. (NYSE:VALE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $7.74 billion.

• VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $256.17 million.

• Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• VSE Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $142.00 million.

• Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $563.88 million.

• Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $62.20 million.

• Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Encore Wire Inc. (NASDAQ:WIRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $283.06 million.

• WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $565.19 million.

• Weingarten Realty Inc. (NYSE:WRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $110.17 million.

• Watford Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.22 per share on revenue of $160.62 million.

• Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.