5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

Central Puerto (NYSE: CEPU) - P/E: 4.03 Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) - P/E: 9.34 NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) - P/E: 2.14 Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) - P/E: 0.04 Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) - P/E: 6.45

Central Puerto looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.01, which has not changed since last quarter (Q4). Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cia Paranaense De Energia has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.42, which has decreased by 16.0% compared to Q4, which was 0.5. Its most recent dividend yield is at 6.26%, which has increased by 4.11% from 2.15% in the previous quarter.

NRG Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.73 in Q4 to 0.49 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.55%, which has decreased by 0.4% from last quarter’s yield of 3.95%.

Pampa Energia saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.13 in Q4 to 0.21 now. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Enel Americas’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.0, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.0. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 11.07%, which has increased by 9.39% from last quarter’s yield of 1.68%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.