Aflac: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 13.27% over the past year to $1.28, which beat the estimate of $1.06.

Revenue of $5,407,000,000 decreased by 1.89% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,430,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Aflac hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $55.07

52-week low: $23.07

Price action over last quarter: down 2.55%

Company Profile

Aflac Inc offers supplemental health insurance and life insurance in the two largest insurance markets in the world, the U.S. and Japan. In addition to its cancer policies, the company has broadened its product offerings to include accidents, disability, and long-term-care insurance. It markets its products through independent distributors, selling most of its policies directly to consumers at their places of work.