Ashland Global Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 9.09% over the past year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $574,000,000 decreased by 10.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $561,940,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ashland Global Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $81.82

Company's 52-week low was at $38.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.81%

Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc manufactures and sells a variety of specialty chemicals. The company organizes itself into three segments based on product type. The Specialty Ingredients segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and biofunctionals. Segment customers include pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers of personal care products, food and beverages, paint, coatings, and construction materials. The Valvoline segment sells automotive lubricants and chemicals and operates a chain of repair shops and quick lube oil change stores under the Valvoline brand. The Performance Materials segment sells plastic resins to automotive suppliers and electronics producers. The majority of revenue comes from North America.