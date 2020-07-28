MRC Global: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) increased 9.98% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 150.00% over the past year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.23).

Revenue of $602,000,000 decreased by 38.82% year over year, which beat the estimate of $599,590,000.

Guidance

MRC Global hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $16.23

Company's 52-week low was at $3.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.61%

Company Profile

MRC Global Inc distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry. Products are often used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions. In these conditions and other environments, MRC's valve products give the customer the ability to control direction, velocity, and pressure of fluids and gases within transmission networks. In addition, other products can be used to regulate flow and on/off service. MRC's other products, which include pipe, steel fitting, and tubular goods, are used across all of the industries in which the company operates. Specialized services are delivered alongside this array of products to enhance the client relationship.