Recap: R.R.Donnelley & Sons Q2 Earnings

Shares of R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) fell 8.13% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 200.00% year over year to ($0.09), which beat the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $1,162,000,000 declined by 23.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,150,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

R.R.Donnelley & Sons hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.rrd.com%2Fhome%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2399421&sessionid=1&key=47C5F8E4F035B46CD254E234DDF94929®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $4.83

52-week low: $0.72

Price action over last quarter: down 38.46%

Company Description

R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co is a U.S based company. It provides integrated communication strategies by helping organizations communicate more effectively by working to create, manage and produce the content on behalf of its customers. It assists its customers in developing and executing multichannel communication strategies. The company carries its operations in United States, Europe, Asia and other countries. The maximum earnings come from U.S.A.