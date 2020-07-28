Recap: Maxim Integrated Products Q4 Earnings

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1.75% over the past year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $545,369,000 decreased by 2.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $537,230,000.

Guidance

Maxim Integrated Products hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $73.52

Company's 52-week low was at $41.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.09%

Company Profile

Maxim Integrated makes high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The company offers a wide range of products serving a host of analog-intensive applications, including power management, audio conversion, and sensors. Maxim supplies its diverse product portfolio to a broad base of customers in the communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer-related end markets.