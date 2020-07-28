Recap: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Q2 Earnings

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 13.11% year over year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.59.

Revenue of $3,628,000,000 declined by 7.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,440,000,000.

Guidance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $91.23

52-week low: $56.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.30%

Company Overview

C.H. Robinson is a top-tier non-asset-based third-party logistics provider with a significant focus on domestic freight brokerage (66% of net revenue), which reflects mostly truck brokerage but also rail intermodal. It also operates a growing air and ocean forwarding unit (20%) and a legacy produce-sourcing operation (9%). The remainder of net revenue reflects transportation management services and the firm's European truck brokerage operations.