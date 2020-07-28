Recap: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Q2 Earnings
Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 13.11% year over year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.59.
Revenue of $3,628,000,000 declined by 7.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,440,000,000.
Guidance
C.H. Robinson Worldwide hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $91.23
52-week low: $56.94
Price action over last quarter: Up 22.30%
Company Overview
C.H. Robinson is a top-tier non-asset-based third-party logistics provider with a significant focus on domestic freight brokerage (66% of net revenue), which reflects mostly truck brokerage but also rail intermodal. It also operates a growing air and ocean forwarding unit (20%) and a legacy produce-sourcing operation (9%). The remainder of net revenue reflects transportation management services and the firm's European truck brokerage operations.
Posted-In: Earnings