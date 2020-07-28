Recap: Houlihan Lokey Q1 Earnings

Shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 16.42% year over year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $211,136,000 decreased by 15.66% year over year, which missed the estimate of $229,600,000.

Looking Ahead

Houlihan Lokey hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Houlihan Lokey hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/hli200728.html

Price Action

52-week high: $64.84

Company's 52-week low was at $41.80

Price action over last quarter: down 8.04%

Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey Inc is an investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates in three segments. In the Corporate Finance business segment, it provides M&A and capital markets advisory services. Through the Financial Restructuring business segment, the company advises on some of the complex restructurings around the world. Financial and Valuation Advisory Services business segment provides valuation and financial opinion, and financial and strategic consulting practices in the United States.