Recap: Tenable Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) moved higher by 10.24% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 140.00% year over year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $107,209,000 up by 25.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $102,180,000.

Guidance

Tenable Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wfk9haga

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $32.15

Company's 52-week low was at $16.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.44%

Company Description

Tenable Holdings Inc is engaged in providing solutions for a new category of cybersecurity that call Cyber Exposure. The enterprise offerings include Tenable.io and SecurityCenter. Tenable.io manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional IT assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers. Security Center is built to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional IT assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment. It serves various industries such as finance, healthcare, retail, energy, and others. The company has a presence in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific.