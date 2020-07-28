Recap: A10 Networks Q2 Earnings

Shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) rose 2.37% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 0.00% year over year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $52,500,000 up by 6.73% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $53,090,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

A10 Networks hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.a10networks.com%2Fhome%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2396471&sessionid=1&key=1DC6A3E293A68C3221CB2ACC75B112E6®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $8.29

52-week low: $3.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.96%

Company Profile

A10 Networks Inc is a provider of secure application solutions and services that enables a new generation of intelligently connected companies, the ability to continuously improve cyber protection and digital responsiveness across dynamic Information Technology and network infrastructures. Its portfolio consists of six secure application solutions; Thunder Application Delivery Controller, Lightning Application Delivery Controller, Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, Thunder Threat Protection System, Thunder SSL Insight and Thunder Convergent Firewall, and two intelligent management and automation tools; Harmony Controller and aGalaxy TPS. Key revenue is generated from the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, plus the Asia Pacific region.