Community Health Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) moved higher by 17% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 280.85% year over year to $0.85, which beat the estimate of ($0.62).

Revenue of $2,519,000,000 declined by 23.71% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,650,000,000.

Outlook

Community Health Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $7.47

Company's 52-week low was at $1.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 44.05%

Company Description

Community Health Systems is the largest publicly owned hospital operator in the United States. The company owns or leases over 100 general acute-care hospitals located in nonurban and urban markets. The company also owns four home health agencies and provides management and consulting services to independent hospitals. The firm derives revenue through a broad range of general and specialized hospital healthcare services and outpatient services.