Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Masimo: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2020 4:43pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) decreased 2.25% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 11.84% year over year to $0.85, which beat the estimate of $0.81.

Revenue of $300,953,000 higher by 31.05% year over year, which beat the estimate of $290,090,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Masimo hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.masimo.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2396229&sessionid=1&key=6B75C4E3205351EECB4129F3B3ABAF53&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $258.00

52-week low: $139.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.52%

Company Profile

Masimo is an Irvine, California-based medical device business that focuses on noninvasive patient monitoring. It began by developing superior signal processing algorithms to measure blood oxygenation levels through pulse oximetry and has expanded this expertise into a wide range of measurements and applications. The company generates revenue globally, with the United States the largest market (68% of 2019 sales), followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (20%), Asia and Australia (9%), and North and South America excluding the U.S. (3%).

 

Related Articles (MASI)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Spectrum's Positive Dementia Readout, Pfizer, BioNTech Start Late-Stage Coronavirus Trial, resTORbio Receives COVID-19 Funding
Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2020
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Spotlight On GW Pharma, Ultragenyx FDA Decisions, Pfizer Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.