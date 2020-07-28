Masimo: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) decreased 2.25% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 11.84% year over year to $0.85, which beat the estimate of $0.81.

Revenue of $300,953,000 higher by 31.05% year over year, which beat the estimate of $290,090,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Masimo hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.masimo.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2396229&sessionid=1&key=6B75C4E3205351EECB4129F3B3ABAF53®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $258.00

52-week low: $139.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.52%

Company Profile

Masimo is an Irvine, California-based medical device business that focuses on noninvasive patient monitoring. It began by developing superior signal processing algorithms to measure blood oxygenation levels through pulse oximetry and has expanded this expertise into a wide range of measurements and applications. The company generates revenue globally, with the United States the largest market (68% of 2019 sales), followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (20%), Asia and Australia (9%), and North and South America excluding the U.S. (3%).