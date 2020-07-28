Starbucks Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also raised fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS guidance.

Starbucks reported third-quarter losses of 46 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate by 13 cents. This is a 158.97% decrease over earnings of 78 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $4.22 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.06 billion by 3.99%. This is a 38.12% decrease over sales of $6.82 billion the same period last year.

Starbucks raised fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS guidance from 55-95 cents to 83-98 cents versus the 88 cents estimate. Comps were down 12%-17%.

Starbucks shares closed down 2.38% at $74.64 on Tuesday and ticked about 2% higher in after-hours trading. The stock has a 52-week high of $98.94 and a 52-week low of $50.02.

