Big Tech Earnings, Congress Hearing To Determine Trajectory Of Growth

What Happened?

Last week set the scene for a momentous Silicon Valley earnings week, with results due from Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB).

Earnings Analysis

Facebook realized a 17.6% growth in revenue year-over-year, while guidance remained uncertain due to cuts in company marketing budgets and anti-hate speech campaigns. Decreased ad-spend amongst advertisers is a change that won't be reflected in this quarter's report.

The Biggest Event Will Be The Hearing

Major technology companies will soon testify regarding their business practices. The hearing is the government's most aggressive move against tech since its pursuit to break up Microsoft two decades ago.

Photo by freestocks.org from Pexels.