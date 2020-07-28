Earnings Outlook For Cognex

On Wednesday, July 29, Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Cognex is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Cognex will report earnings of $0.1 per share on revenue of $149.18 million. Cognex reported a per-share profit of $0.270 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $199.05 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 62.96% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 5.2% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.14 0.21 0.23 EPS Actual 0.11 0.11 0.23 0.27 Revenue Estimate 157.37 M 161.13 M 177.16 M 194.87 M Revenue Actual 167.24 M 169.77 M 183.32 M 199.05 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Cognex were trading at $66.48 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 49.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cognex is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2403520/876C248D452C29F9857D7AF1140B12EB