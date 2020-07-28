Earnings Outlook For Cognex
On Wednesday, July 29, Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Cognex is included in the following report.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts predict Cognex will report earnings of $0.1 per share on revenue of $149.18 million. Cognex reported a per-share profit of $0.270 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $199.05 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 62.96% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 5.2% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.14
|0.21
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.11
|0.23
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|157.37 M
|161.13 M
|177.16 M
|194.87 M
|Revenue Actual
|167.24 M
|169.77 M
|183.32 M
|199.05 M
Stock Performance
Shares of Cognex were trading at $66.48 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 49.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cognex is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2403520/876C248D452C29F9857D7AF1140B12EB
