A Preview Of Churchill Downs's Earnings

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 29. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Churchill Downs will report a loss of $0.55 per share on revenue of $119.95 million. Churchill Downs EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.830. Revenue was $477.40 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 119.43%. Revenue would be down 54.73% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.51 2.81 EPS Actual 0.05 0.42 0.55 2.83 Revenue Estimate 264.97 M 261.67 M 299.61 M 469.99 M Revenue Actual 252.90 M 280.60 M 306.30 M 477.40 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 7.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Churchill Downs is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events-presentations